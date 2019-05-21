Badin suicide: police arrest man accused of blackmailing girl

Badin police, on Tuesday, registered the murder case of a girl who had committed suicide a day earlier over online blackmail and sextortion.

The by deceased girl’s father filed the complaint at Tando Ghulam Ali police station.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Somchand was named as the main accused while Mahesh and Ashok were also nominated.

Somchand, however, rejected the allegations and decided to surrender himself.

It may be pertinent to note here that Aneela had committed suicide by consuming poison after being blackmailed on social media by a local boy and his friends over her edited pictures.

As per the victim’s family, a letter disclosed that she had also given Rs 50,000 to blackmailers.

With the recent surge in social media, over 40 million Pakistanis are registered Facebook users.

This rapid growth has sparked an online debate about misogyny and abuse of the platform.

Last March, a magistrate had sentenced a man in Lahore to six years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 0.7 million over online harassment and blackmail of a woman.

The convict was also directed to pay Rs1 million as compensation to the victim.