Nawaz files another plea for bail on medical grounds

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the grant of bail on medical grounds.

The incarcerated prime minister moved the IHC through his counsel Khawaja Haris.

Nawaz is currently serving a seven-year jail term after being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB chairman, Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent and the accountability court have been made respondents in the bail plea, while the recommendations of the specialist doctors hailing from the United Kingdom and the United States have also been attached with the plea.

“Nawaz facing life threats owing to his worsening health and his treatment is not possible in the prison,” the doctors said in their report filed with the bail plea.

The former premier wanted to get himself treated from the same doctors who had treated him in the past, abroad, the plea read. According to the medical report, Nawaz is facing kidneys and heart issues.

“Political opponents are making propaganda that my counsel is looking for an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), but one should not forget that he (Nawaz) retuned to Pakistan by leaving his ailing wife [behind], who [later] died of cancer in the UK,” the plea read.

Nawaz had returned to Kot Lakhpat prison on May 8 following the expiry of his six-week bail on medical grounds awarded by the Supreme Court.