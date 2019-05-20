IHC puts off hearing of plea against FBR chief’s appointment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned for a week the hearing regarding maintainability of a petition challenging the appointment of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the IHC directed the petitioner to come up on next hearing with proper preparation in favour of his plea. At the outset of the hearing, the bench asked the petitioner to satisfy the court on grounds and reasons for moving the plea and also give reference of any judgement of the top court in his support. Petitioner Ali Muhammad, an FBR officer of BPS-19, had taken the plea that the newly appointed FBR chairman didn’t meet the relevant qualification required for this slot.

He alleged that the appointment was a discrimination against the regular officers of the FBR, as the slot had been filled from outside the department.