PTI parliamentary party reposes unconditional trust in CM Buzdar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party has reposed its complete trust in the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The meeting of the parliamentary party was held under the chair of Buzdar on Monday at 90-Shehra-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Lahore.

The assembly members expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Buzdar by standing on their seats. Various members said they were with Buzdar, adding that they were the lieutenants of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab CM, and added that they would be standing by Buzdar in the journey of public service.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said he considered his post a special benevolence of Almighty Allah. He said Khan and provincial lawmakers had elected him as the chief minister, and added that the post was meant for public service. “Record legislation has been made in a short span of time in the Punjab Assembly and I pay tribute to all of you for taking part in the legislation process,” he said.

Buzdar said he was personally monitoring the situation of the province by personally visiting different districts. He said a new local bodies system was being introduced in Punjab, which would depict the sentiments of the people, through which the people would be fully empowered. He said a new change would take place in Punjab with the launch of the new local bodies system, which would put an end to status quo. “By the grace of Almighty Allah, we succeeded in the past, and would succeed now as well. I have taken the responsibility of public service and the journey of public service will be continued along with meetings with the assembly members,” he added.

He said the common man would be given relief in the month of Ramazanul Mubarak and ministers and secretaries would visit Ramazan Bazaars across the province. Similarly, the indiscriminate operation against squatters would continue and problems would be solved on a priority basis, he added.

Buzdar said a survey of rain-affected areas was in progress and every possible help would be extended to farmers after the survey. He also made it clear that those indulging in corruption would not stay on their posts because the government had adopted a policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

The Punjab chief minister said a committee had been constituted for the formation of new districts and tehsils, and assembly members would also be consulted in this regard. A separate meeting with the assembly members of every district would also be held, he said. Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said the PTI government had prominently worked for legislation and assembly members should take active part in the legislation process. Political affairs, strategy for Punjab Assembly session and other important matters came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting also offered fateha for the departed soul of the chief minister’s father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar and the father of provincial lawmaker Ahmed Ali Dareshik. The participants also prayed for the early recovery and good health of MPA Zara Naqvi.