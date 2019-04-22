Health Sec confirms polio virus in Karachi, four other cities across Sindh

Sindh Health Secretary, Saeed Ahmed Awan, on Monday, remarked that out of 11 surveillance sites in Karachi, poliovirus was detected in as many as eight. He maintained the presence of the virus had also been confirmed in Kambar, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Hyderabad, due to which anti-polio campaign will be launched across Sindh. Over nine million children were said to be administered anti poliovirus vaccines, including 2.4 million in Karachi. He was addressing a press conference at Larkana Press Club, after visiting Paeds Medicine Department, Casualty, Thalassemia Center and Main OPD Block of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The secretary recalled that in 2014, only 30 polio cases were reported while the first case of 2019 was found in April: a 35-month-old baby in Liyari, who has so far been given seven anti-polio doses.