Karachi’s ranking improves in world crime index

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday lauded the sacrifices of security forces and civil administration for improving the situation of law and order in Karachi, which dropped to 70th place in the world crime index. In 2014, it was ranked 6th.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG shared Karachi’s ranking in the world crime index from 2012 to 2019. “Karachi at one point in time (2014) was 6th in World Crime Index. Alhamdulillah, today it’s at 70th with many first world cities behind. Credit to team of Civil Administration & Security Forces esp Int, Police & Sindh Rangers. Also to the citizens of Karachi. More stability IA,” he tweeted. The comparison marks a big achievement as Karachi stood at number six in 2014, which gradually turned better the following years, finally making it to 70th position.