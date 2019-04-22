Nine-month-old Nishwa dies after 16 days in pain

Nine-month-old infant Nashwa, who was left paralysed earlier this month after allegedly being injected with the wrong dosage of an injection at the Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi, passed away on Monday.

Her father, Qaiser Ali, got a case registered against the hospital at the Shahra-e-Faisal Police Station for attempted murder and negligence. Talking to reporters after his daughter’s death, he said, “My daughter fought very hard but she lost [the battle for her life]”

He said he would not forgive his daughter’s killers, and urged the authorities to do something “so that another person’s daughter is not lost”. “Otherwise, news reports like this will keep running, and officials will keep paying visits, but nothing will change.”

Nishwa was allegedly given an overdose of a drug at the Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7. After her condition worsened, she was shifted to another hospital, where doctors said she had sustained brain damage.

A court had extended the physical remand of a staffer at Darul Sehat Hospital in the attempted murder case. The police told the court that they wanted to further interrogate him and other employees. The court also summoned the hospital’s CCTV footage at the next hearing.

The police added Section 322 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code to the FIR on Monday and said all suspects, involved both directly and indirectly, would be arrested.