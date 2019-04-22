Citizens set Peshawar hospital ablaze after anti-polio drops make children dizzy

PESHAWAR: On Monday, citizens broke down the main gate and set fire at the Mashokhel Hospital as around 40 children supposedly fell sick after being administered anti-polio drops.

Residents staged a demonstration outside the hospital and damaged the property. The protesters also broke down the main gate of the hospital and set the building on fire.

Hayatabad Medical Complex spokesperson said that the children just complained of dizziness and were largely doing okay.

Speaking to a private reporting souce, Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Coordinator Kamran Afridi said, “There can be no reaction to the anti-polio vaccine. The vaccine was not expired and the condition of all the children is normal.”

Afridi further said, “Doctors also said the children did not get a reaction from the vaccine. There are parents in Masho Khel who do not want to administer the drops to their children and they could have felt sick owing to other reasons.”

Today (April 22) a nationwide campaign to deliver anti-polio drops began.

National Coordinator of Polio Eradication Programme Dr Rana Safdar informed Radio Pakistan, Islamabad that the anti-polio drive aims to target 39 million children in all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.