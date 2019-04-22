Paralyzed infant Nashwa passes away at Karachi Hospital

A nine-month-old infant who was was allegedly administered the wrong dosage of an injection at the Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi earlier this month causing paralysis , passed away on Monday.

A first information report registered by the infant’s father Qaiser Ali on April 15 stated that on April 6, he had taken his twins to the hospital for treatment of diarrhoea.

She was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, after which her breathing function was restored, and then placed on a ventilator.

On April 7, one of the two children, identified as Nashwa, was allegedly overdosed of potassium chloride (KCL) by doctors intravenously rather than via drip, the FIR said. Minutes later, her lips turned blue and she began having trouble breathing.

On April 12, when Nashwa was taken off the ventilator, doctors informed the father that she “may have suffered a brain injury” due to the CPR performed on her for 45 minutes.

The FIR stated that the CT scan results show that due to the lack of oxygen to the brain, the child’s hands, feet, eyes and mouth had been paralysed.

She was later shifted to the Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) for further treatment. Anjum Rizvi, hospital’s spokesperson confirmed that the infant passed away this morning.