Blind Japanese sailor completes non-stop Pacific voyage

A blind Japanese sailor completed his non-stop Pacific voyage on Saturday (Apr 20), local media reported, becoming the first sightless person on record to navigate a vessel across the vast ocean. Mitsuhiro Iwamoto arrived at port in Fukushima in his 12m sailboat on Saturday morning, around two months after he left California. Iwamoto, a 52-year-old San Diego resident, sailed from the US city on Feb 24 with Doug Smith, an American navigator who verbally helped him by offering information such as wind directions.