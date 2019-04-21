Pakistan flays terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on Easter resulting into the loss of over 200 precious lives besides leaving hundreds others injured.

“My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

According to Sri Lankan state-run news agency, over 200 people were killed and over 300 injured in the coordinated bomb attacks on churches and hotels as the Christians in the country celebrated the Easter.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal said in a tweet that people and government of Pakistan stand by people and government of Sri Lanka at this moment of tragedy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Queshi also conveyed his deepest condolences to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on terror attacks in Colombo.

In a message on Twitter, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal said that Foreign Minister Qureshi has offered all possible assistance and support to Sri Lanka at this difficult time.

“We are watching the situation carefully. Any Pakistani in Sri Lanka needing help or assistance may contact on the phone numbers: 011205568, 0112055682 and 0767773750,” the spokesperson said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives and damage to the property in blasts in Sri Lanka on the occasion of Easter.