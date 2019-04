Pakistan extended another olive branch, on Sunday, when it released 100 more Indian fishermen from Central Jail Karachi. The said fishermen had been arrested for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters during various operations.

They would be taken to Lahore via train. There, they would be handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah Border.

It should be mentioned here that Pakistan has freed 360 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture during the last month.