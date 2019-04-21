Deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in Sri Lanka: Firdous

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives and damage to property in blasts in Sri Lanka on the occasion of Easter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan is with Sri Lanka in this critical juncture. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said terrorists were enemy of humanity, peace and they did not belong to any religion or country. She said that Pakistan shares the grief of the bereaved families of Sri Lanka and pray for them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. The Special Assistant to PM on Information said that Pakistan has offered great human and material sacrifices in war against terrorism and its people could realize the pain of bereaved families as tens of thousands of families from Pakistan also faced similar pain of losing their loved ones.