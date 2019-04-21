Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, April 21, 2019


Chaudhry Nisar likely to take oath this week

Web Desk

Sources informed that Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is likely to take oath as a member of Punjab Assembly this week. After winning general elections in July 2018, he didn’t take oath. Sources suggest that Nisar could be a strong contender for the position of chief minister if Usman Buzdar is removed from office.

Nisar contested as an independent candidate and lost to Pakistan Tehreem-e-Insaf’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan in both seat of NA-59 and NA-63. He managed to win his seat in provincial assembly and he has yet to take oath on it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also instructed Buzdar to identify and prepare a list of low performing ministers. This instruction came after the major reshuffle in the federal cabinet.

Sources stated that PM provided Buzdar with a roadmap to analyse the performance of provincial cabinet members. PM also clarified that he will not compromise over the performance in Punab.

Submit a Comment