Chaudhry Nisar likely to take oath this week

Sources informed that Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is likely to take oath as a member of Punjab Assembly this week. After winning general elections in July 2018, he didn’t take oath. Sources suggest that Nisar could be a strong contender for the position of chief minister if Usman Buzdar is removed from office.

Nisar contested as an independent candidate and lost to Pakistan Tehreem-e-Insaf’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan in both seat of NA-59 and NA-63. He managed to win his seat in provincial assembly and he has yet to take oath on it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also instructed Buzdar to identify and prepare a list of low performing ministers. This instruction came after the major reshuffle in the federal cabinet.

Sources stated that PM provided Buzdar with a roadmap to analyse the performance of provincial cabinet members. PM also clarified that he will not compromise over the performance in Punab.