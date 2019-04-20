Kelly Clarkson shuts down Carrie Underwood feud rumours on Twitter

Kelly Clarkson is shutting down any speculation of a feud between her and Carrie Underwood. The Grammy winner took to Twitter on Thursday night to hilariously respond to a tabloid report about the alleged “bad blood” between her and the country star.

Sharing a photo of the magazine cover, which shows a side-by-side picture of the stars, Clarkson wrote, “Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic!” Clarkson added, “At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’.”

“Carrie didn’t get the bad pic because there is no bad pic of Carrie,” one social media user replied.

“Hahaha touché,” Clarkson responded to the Twitter user. “Well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha! But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble this is what I tell myself.” Clarkson has become known for her hilarious social media posts lately. And in just a few weeks, the 36-year-old star will take her humor to the stage as she hosts the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. So be sure to tune in for more LOL-worthy moments!