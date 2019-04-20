Qureshi calls on Iran, Afghanistan to take action against terrorist groups behind Ormara massacre

14 passengers were picked out and forcibly offloaded from their bus on Thursday and then shot dead by unidentified assailants on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara, Balochistan.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Qureshi was curious to know about the incident that what why did it happen? He also said that the whole country was “angry and upset” over the incident.

“Pakistan expected both Iran and Afghanistan to take action against the terrorist groups behind the Ormara massacre”, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

He said that the location has also been tracked.

Qureshi said Pakistan with the help of Kabul was working towards establishing peace and stability.

He also shared about the forensic evidence that could be shared to trace these “criminals”.

“They’re criminals for what they have done,” Qureshi also stated.

Qureshi, also stated that Zarif also fated the incident and said, “It was not just an attack on Pakistan” and he is ready to cooperate with Pakistan to help in finding terrorists.

Zarif also said that there would be a chance for further conversations to be discussed with the Imran Khan about the incident after his arrival to Iran.

On the invitation of the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, Imran Khan is ready for the two days visit to Iran on Sunday.

Qureshi shared six steps in the Press Conference that were already taken, in order to make it a “border of peace” and to ensure stability.

A new command has been formed to create ease in vigilance and prompt action. The command will be headquartered in Turbat and has been formed so that the border can be manned more effectively than previously.

A new Frontier Corps has been raised so that the border can be managed better than before.

Based on the consultations between Iran and Pakistan, Qureshi said that joint border centres are being established.

According to the foreign minister, it has been decided that the border with Iran will be fenced the way the Pak-Afghan border was being fenced. Qureshi added that the process has started and is being started from the most frequently exploited points.

Qureshi said that it was decided that border patrolling exercises would be synchronised.

Heli-surveillance would be done between the two countries to prevent further incidents.

Qureshi while speaking to Zarif added that he is aware of the incident happened in Iran and Pakistan is going to help them and will not disappoint them at any cost.

“We also expect that our brother and friend will take visible action,” Qureshi said. Moreover, he added that Pakistan after seeing all this terrorism would definitely eliminate it.