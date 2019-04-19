The hazard of same-sex child abuse

The same-sex child abuse, essentially an act of violence by an older person against a child, is a serious crime.

The incidence of the crime is far too frequent and the consequenes for the victims far too debilitating for it to be ignored. However, there is very little attention paid to it. The lack of awareness and attention aggravates the problem in two ways. On one hand, it leads to gross under-reporting which encourages the perpetrarots to perist in this behaviour. On the other, it makes children more vulnerable as no precautions are considered neessary to prevent it.

It may be noted that considerable social progress has happened over the past few decades in dealing with hetrosexual child abuse. It is no longer such a taboo to report it. The children are told about it and taught to protect themselves by reporting potential predators and suspect behaviours. They are often accompanied by adults where necessary. Finally, any violations are quickly reported and the guilty get caught and prosecuted.

But look at the reporting of child sexual abuse and you will notice that same sex abuse is very rarely reported in the media. The only exception have been cases of a serial nature. Fortuantely, the social media is gradually changing this and bringing the problem to light. The record shows that only since 2017 has the reporting of same-sex child abuse become a regular feature.

A newspaper report in February this year said coal miners in Shahrag, Balochistan, were routinely hiring boys for sex. It said unsuspecting children in the area regularly fell prey to the deviant behaviour.

Another newspaper report had put the number of victims of same-sex child abuse in reported cases at 1,738. The figure represented nearly 45 per cent of the 3,832 cases sexual violence against children reported last year. BBC Urdu found 7,242 boys were sexually abused between 2013 and early 2019 in Pakistan.

There appears to be no end to the problem of child sexual abuse because most people choose not to do anything about it. There is a difference between reporting a problem and solving it. While some child protection laws exist (they include Criminal Laws Amendment Bill, the National Commission on the Rights of Children Bill and the Charter on the Child Rights Bill) their impact has been minimal

Sahil, a non-governmental organization, working in the area has reported that on an average 10 children were subjected to sexual abuse everyday during 2018.

A man molested and murdered a seven-year old in Marchabad. An 11-year old boy was gang raped by three men in Taxila. In Rawalpindi’s Razzaq Town, four men repeatedly abused a teenage boy. A man accused of raping a 17-year-old in Mandi Bahauddin made headlines last month by also producing a video. In one case policemen were accused of torturing an 8-year-old in their custody.

It is high time we realized that a boy child is no safer than a girl child.

The parents have a responsibility to run background checks on who they hire as domestic help. They should also avoid unnecessary exposure by keeping children indoors where they can be monitored by the family. When they have to be outdoors, as for sports and games, they should be accompanied. Children should also be told about the risk of abuse and how to prevent it.

Sexual violence can leave a lasting impression on children and affect their social development.

