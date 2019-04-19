Weeping teenage climate activists in peaceful protest near London’s Heathrow

Teenage protesters staged an emotional protest at political inaction on climate change near London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday, a further day of actions that have caused transport snarl-ups in the British capital. The Extinction Rebellion group of climate-change campaigners stood weeping and singing in a peaceful roadside protest less than a mile from Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3. Around a dozen teenagers, some as young as 13, held a banner which read “Are we the last generation?” The group has called for non-violent civil disobedience to push the British government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and to stop what it calls a global climate crisis. Extinction Rebellion has blocked several locations in central London in recent days after it staged a semi-nude protest in parliament earlier this month. The group of young people stood singing protest songs near a road busy with Easter holiday traffic. Police officers, who far outnumbered them, approached to warn them of potential arrest for trespassing.