Showcase ‘19 kicks off in the City of Lights

ZAHEER ABBAS — Karachi-based designer Zaheer Abbas’s collection titled Conceptuelle was all about stylish mini sundresses, subtle colours and lots of summer hats. The designer aimed to put forth how women should be dressing up this spring/summer, either on vacations or in their hometowns exuding style and grace.

9LINES — debuting at the prestigious platform was 9Lines, a brand know for its pop of colours, vibrant designs and eclectic mix of funky patterns. The collection was upbeat and told audiences how to have fun with their wardrobes by going with truck art accessories, lightly graffiti-ied crop tops and bags and stunned the audience when Nausheen Shah show stopped for them.

EMRAAN RAJPUT — Emraan Rajput’s collection was a breath of fresh air as it steered away from boring menswear and brought fun to the ramp with colourful pop socks and vibrant sneakers. Singer Imran Ashraf showstopped for the designer.

ZONIA ANWAAR — the young designer played with subtle hues of aqua blue and marine green with lots of bright dominant florals to go with evening-wear summer dresses, jackets, tunics and soft structures.

IMAGE — it was really Image’s The Return collection that made us drool over each and every outfit for its very wearable, practical and marketable approach. Based in white, mirror work and soft gota, the collection showed net kurtas, lehngas, crop tops and beautiful jackets.

DEEPAK & FAHAD — the second last showcase of the night was based in intricate embroidery and prints. Actors Ali Rehman and Hareem Farooq showstopped for the designer duo to promote their upcoming film ‘Heer Maan Ja’. Hareem Farooq’s women’s suit exuded women empowerment and a statement on the ramp for sure.

SARA SHAHID — the Lahore-based designer showcased a beautiful collection titled The Sublime Sunset which showed the designer’s signature loose cuts, one-shoulder kaftans, plain separated and one-tone colours. Lots of drapes with minimal prints highlighted the collection.