Mehwish Hayat reveals her first crush

Actress Mehwish Hayat, of ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ famr, who recently received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) appeared on ‘Salam Zindagi’ and shared a lot of interesting stuff about her life.

Among other things, the actress, during the rapid fire round, revealed that her first crush was ‘Matrix’ actor Keanu Reeves.

Interestingly, the show host Faysal Qureshi too revealed his first crush while interviewing Hayat and said that during his childhood days, his mother Afshan Qureshi, took him to a film set and that’s when he saw Babra Sharif.

When asked about her fans, Mehwish Hayat said that she especially values her online fans who have made fan pages on Instagram and other social media platforms.

“Sometimes these fan pages and people behind them, post things even we are unaware of, every media outing, every news and tiniest details about the events,” said the ‘Dil Lagi’ actress.

When asked to reveal “secrets” of her fellow actors and actresses, Mehwish Hayat revealed that one thing that people don’t know about her “Punjab Nahi Jaungi” co-star Urwa Hocane is that she is quite sensitive.

About her JPNA co-star Ahmed Butt, she said that he has no secrets as his life is an open book but revealed that the actor is quite active on sets and sometimes points out things even experts fail to notice and adds value to the end product.