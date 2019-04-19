Sharmeen takes to TED stage to talk about honour killings

Oscar-winning journalist and activist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy added another feather to her cap as she took the stage at this year’s TED Talk on Wednesday.

During the session, Obaid-Chinoy spoke about her documentary film on honour killings and the lengths she went to get the film screened in Pakistan.

She said a film can make a positive change by exposing people to alternate views of the world and can help shift how we think about ourselves, our cultures and our societies.

She said that she took her documentary A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, which is on violence against women, on the road, visiting small towns and villages with a mobile cinema.

Through her film, Obaid-Chinoy and her team encouraged conversation about the harmful traditional practice of honour killings.

“In small towns and villages across Pakistan, there is a revolution. Men are changing the way they interact with women; children are changing the way they see the world, one village at a time — through cinema,” said she said.

The conference took place in Vancouver, Canada, from April 15 to 19 under the theme of Bigger Than Us. Obaid-Chiony’s session was on April 17.

The other guests at the TED 2019 were Jacqueline Woodson, Jonny Sun, Sarah Sze, Rahul Mehrotra and Bjarke Ingels.