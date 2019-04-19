PTM’s agitation will not yield any benefit: Imran Khan

The hardships of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rightly speak about the conditions of the tribal areas and the Pashtun people, said Imran Khan on Friday. He further said that the way they are asking for it is not right.

The premier while addressing the public said that PTM has been repeating the same thing from the last 15 years.

The people had to face difficulties during the counter terrorism operations and many had to migrate to other areas and “when there is a war, innocents are killed.”

Imran asked, But “how will it benefit Pakistan and the tribal areas [for PTM] to turn people who have been through pain against their army and raise slogans like this?”

The prime minister said he insisted about the “difficult times” experienced by the residents of tribal areas, but “today we have to think how we will move forward.”

He further added that the biggest challenges were finding ways to improve people’s lives and provide them with an education so they can rise in society.

“To only incite people by rubbing salt into their wounds regarding the past oppression and then not presenting any solution [to the issues does not help],” he stressed.

He claimed that he has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to provide financial aid to the internally emigrant to enable them to rebuild their houses and restart their businesses.

This is the solution he proposed to the people of tribal areas who were facing the difficulties and he is ready to compensate for their loss.

Moreover he added about the betterment of their locals by the government through promoting tourism in the former tribal areas.