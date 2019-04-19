Shamoon Abbasi’s Upcoming Series: The Urban Legend of Jawed Iqbal and the 100 Smiles

As we hear news about Shamoon Abbasi’s Durj making it to the international front at Cannes Film Festival 2019, there are reports of more variable projects that the actor is currently working on. Shamoon Abbasi is an actor who dares to play the most versatile and controversial roles in the industry. In a recent interview with the Daily Times Newspaper, the actor gives us an exclusive sneak peek into another major project that is in process.

Shamoon is working on a series about the most notorious serial killer of Pakistan ‘The Urban Legend of Jawed Iqbal and the 100 smiles’

Congratulating the actor for Durj making it to Festival De Cannes, we asked Shamoon about his role in the new series, which is also highly villainous and controversial in nature like his character from Durj. Shamoon Abbasi is playing the character of Jawed Iqbal, the most deadly criminal for his next series.

Shamoon, don’t you think doing another serial killer role after Durj can actually land you in a category that could be hard to break out of? Playing a controversial, villainous serial killer over again-doesn’t that feel too risky?

“I don’t mind because I am not standing anywhere in the race of being casted by any channels. I am making my own mark in what I like to do. I have been casted as villain since Waar became a super hit. After that no one gave me a good role.” laughs the actor.

“So why bother? I will make my own project when I feel the need for a soft role” he adds.

Revealing the darkest stories of our society- wouldn’t that send out a bad image of the country? Do you think these characters can affect people negatively?

“Can you stop the world from making documentaries about serial killers?” Shamoon shares the example of the Netflix show ‘Conversations with a killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes’. “There are so many similar shows. The world has been watching and producing them since the birth of cinema and TV. So it’s not a national issue it’s a psychological issue that people adore to watch” the actor stated.

The song and dance routine doesn’t interest the actor. “Stories like The Urban Legend of Jawed Iqbal and the 100 smiles interest the audience much more than any item number” the star claims.

The actor is also unimpressed by the younger lot who show no regard for the craft-with no concept of sacrificing their ego for a character. These people just care about looking pretty for the screen. Jumping into character and getting their hands dirty for a role is far from them.

When asked about the cast Shamoon told DT that he needs another month to finalize it and the shoot start in May 2019.

Abbasi even talked about another upcoming movie Patakh dey,. The shoot start this September. The star studded cast includes Ahsan Khan, Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan, Azaan Sami Shan, Shamoon Abbasi and also veteran actors like Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansai and Shafqat Cheema.

Do you wish to see to Shamoon Abbasi in softer roles in the future or do you like the actor for his flexible roles?