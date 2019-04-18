Kangana and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Mental Hai Kya’ to release in June

Balaji Motion Pictures announced on Wednesday that their next film, the Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Mental Hai Kya’, an edgy thriller, will release on June 21, 2019.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh Singh, ‘Mental Hai Kya’ is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Prakash Kovelmudi

The date was announced with an edgy poster starring the star performers.

Get ready for craziness that cuts through!