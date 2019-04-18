Shaan as Superman — our very own superhero

Actor and filmmaker Shaan Shahid who is the A-lister of Lollywood with a number of hits under his belt has bedazzled everyone with his new Superman avatar.

Shaan Shahid has all the makings of a super hero, the bold looks, the required attitude and the patriotic zeal that he displays every now and then.

The legendary actor, writer, model and film director, with two decades of experience in Pakistani cinema has around 500 films to his credit — many of them commercially successful

The superstar shared a fan art on his Instagram, displaying himself as the super hero of the super power Lollywood.

