‘Kalank’ shatters records on first day of release

The much-awaited film Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur made its way to the theatres on April 17. The film, despite a stellar star cast, couldn’t live up to the expectations. Although the grandeur was welcomed by all, the absence of a good storyline majorly disappointed the viewers. However, the scathing reviews didn’t hamper the film’s Box Office collections.

Opening to a whopping Rs 21 crores, Kalank emerged as the highest opener of 2019 leaving behind films like Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who had give only two stars to the film, took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, “#Kalank starts with a bang… Emerges biggest opener of 2019 *so far*… Plexes terrific… Impressive cast and hype + massive screen count [4000] + #MahavirJayanti holiday have contributed to a big total… Wednesday Rs 21.60 crore. India biz.”

Adarsh also shared the list of films that have turned out to be blockbusters in 2019 and Kalank invariably tops the chart. He wrote, “Top *Opening Day* biz – 2019…

1. #Kalank Rs 21.60 crore [Wednesday]

2. #Kesari Rs 21.06 crore [Thursday]

3. #GullyBoy Rs 19.40 crore [Thursday]

4. #TotalDhamaal Rs 16.50 crore

Note: Hindi films. Rs 10 crore+ openers included in the list.

India biz.

#Kalank is the biggest opener of Varun and Alia to date.”

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank was an amazing visual experience. All the actors got into the skin of their characters but couldn’t compensate for a sluggish storyline. Kalank, also starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, was backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.