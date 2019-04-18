Cricketing stars Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf participate in UCP Interactive Session

The highest wicket takers of PSL 2019 Faheem Ashraf and Hassan Ali visited the University of Central Punjab organized an interactive session for its students. The two stars are the alumni of UCP and PGC and were really excited to meet and interact with the current students. The best all-rounder of Pakistan and the captain of Pakistan U-16, Umer Eman, a current student at Punjab Group of Colleges, also joined the session. ZohaibAzhar, famous host and also an alumnus of UCP, hosted the event. Students got a chance to interact with the stars and ask them questions regarding their career and life goals.

The cricket stars shared their experiences, narrating their training regime and talking about factors that keep them focused. While answering a question regarding the preparations for the World Cup, Hassan Ali stated: “We are ready for the World Cup, our morals and hopes are high and we will give our best”.

As the talk concluded, UCP Plektra Music Society had a jamming session with the cricketers and sang their hearts out with the heroes. The University of Central Punjab with its long-standing history of producing great athletes, aim to empower students. Such kind of events are imperative to keep our students motivated.