Pharmacy company held recruitment session for PUCP

Remington Pharmaceuticals held a successful recruitment event and information session, at Punjab University College of Pharmacy (PUCP), on 6th April, 2019. This was a joint initiative by Remington’s Organizational Development (OD) and People Management Department (PMD). They set-up a recruiter’s booth and engaged with a very talented pool of students and collected resumes. The purpose was to provide students with an opportunity to interact with leading professionals from the Company and get familiar with the recruitment process.

Ali Khan (OD Head) and Maham Ashraf (Head of PMD), represented the Company and conducted an interactive session with the graduating class of 2013-2018.

Commenting on the occasion, the PUCP Principal, Dr. Nadeem Bukhari said, “Remington Pharmaceuticals has truly written for our graduates working with them, through their slogan: You are smart. You are passionate. You are perfect for us. Indeed you have made PUCP proud!”