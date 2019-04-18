Man heaves shoe at BJP MP Narasimha Rao at party headquarter

A unidentified man flung a shoe at Bharatya Janata Party’s (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a public interview at the party base camp in New Delhi on Thursday.

It was not promptly clear why the individual, who later recognized himself as a specialist doctor, tossed a shoe at him.

The charged was seized by the workers and escorted out of the scene. The man has been confined and taken to state police headquarters.

As indicated by the reports, Rao was tending to the media alongside BJP pioneer Bhupendra Yadav, reprimanding the Congress for slandering Hindus by forcing false cases on Hinduvta activists.

Other party leaders were present at the spot. The shoe did not hit both of the leaders but rather struck the mic in which Rao was talking.