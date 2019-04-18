Asad Umar removed as finance minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Thursday removed Asad Umar as finance minister.

In a tweet the finance minister confirmed that as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

As part of a cabinet reshuffle PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance. However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe @ImranKhanPTI is the best hope for Pakistan and inshallah will make a naya pakistan — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 18, 2019

It is unclear whether Umar has officially submitted a resignation, and whether it has been accepted.

The finance minister will address a press conference today 03:15pm.

This is a developing story..