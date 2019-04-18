“Road to Makkah” project allows pilgrims’ to process immigration in Karachi

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) decided to implement Hajj immigration plan 2019 “Road to Makkah” project on Wednesday under which pilgrims’ immigration process will be done in Karachi instead of Saudi Arabia.

The CAA spokesperson said that the Islamabad airport will be used, while in the second phase the Karachi airport will be utilised.

The authority has also gathered the data of 150 officers and employees who will be deputed to facilitate pilgrims at the Karachi airport.

On February 20, Saudi authorities had allowed Pakistani pilgrims to complete their immigration in Pakistan and not in the kingdom after making the country part of their “Road to Makkah” project.

The service would also offer pre-clearance of immigration for pilgrims at their respective points of embarkation.