Mobile Journalism is the future of the media industry

The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in collaboration with Business Incubation Center (BICON) of NUML and Digital Broadcast Pvt. Ltd (DBTV.live) organized a four-day training session on Mobile Journalism aka MOJO.

The training focused on making human centric stories through mobile phones. The training enriched the students with the technical knowledge and shooting esthetics to promote media entrepreneurship.

The second cohort of almost 100 students took part in the training for Mobile Journalism held at NUML, The Certificates were distributed among students who attended the 4-day long training secession and submitted the assigned task on the portal designed for the students.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Sultan, Head of Department of the Mass-Communication, on the occasion said, “In modern era of technology and social media students must know the advanced tools and apps to work smartly. DBTV is playing its vital role in training students. He further said, “Mobile Journalism is the Future of Media Industry”.