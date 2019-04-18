British high commissioner celebrates Queen’s 93rd birthday in Islamabad

To celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s 93rd birthday, the British High Commissioner, Mr Thomas Drew CMG, held a reception in her honour at his residence in Islamabad. This was the third of three Queen’s Birthday parties, following celebrations in Lahore and Karachi.

The official celebration of the Queen’s birthday was attended by senior government officials, politicians, military personnel, diplomats from other missions and civil society representatives.

Speaking at the Queen’s Birthday Party reception the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr Thomas Drew CMG, said: “Thank you all for joining us at our celebrations of the 93rd birthday of Her Majesty the Queen. The UK and Pakistan share a special bond through strong people to people connections, our shared love for cricket, and increased cooperation in the fields of education, health, culture and security. “With the UK home to the biggest Pakistani diaspora community in the world, hosting the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, and British Airways coming back to Pakistan in June, I am confident the relationship between the UK and Pakistan is only going to grow stronger.