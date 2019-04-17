Senate body reviews Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan

Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday reviewed the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Ordinance, 1979 to improve its effectiveness and contributions towards judicial system.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senator Musadik Masood Malik, officials from the Commission and the ministry.

The Committee was told that Law and Justice Commission is headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and has the chief justices of high courts, Federal Shariat Court, Attorney General of Pakistan, Secretary Law and Justice ministry and some eminent lawyers as its members. The core functions of the Commission were also explicated upon. 138 reports have been prepared by the Commission recently while 74 have not been implemented so far. It was told that 20 commissions were recently constituted on human right issues and suo moto cases on orders of the Supreme Court. The Committee observed that constituting a commission is not included in the functions of the commission and this area needs to be looked into in detail.

The Committee was also told about the working and administrative structure of National Judicial Policy Making Committee. Members of the Committee asked to provide background of provincial coordination committee and how were they constituted. The Committee called for strengthening the human resource and structural issues of the Commission and enhancing the research wing which is responsible for the core function of the Commission.

The Committee will have a formal briefing by the Commission in the next meeting. It was also decided to call all relevant stakeholders to respective meetings of sub-committee.