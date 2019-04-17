Sir: It was shocking news to hear that our neighbouring country Iran is suffering from heavy floods and many people have been drowned. Being a Muslim and neighbouring country it is our responsibility to help and support them. Pakistan is not showing this news on our news channels. Almost 32 people have been killed as a result of this flood. Just think for a minute what is our responsibility towards this?

Whenever Pakistan hit by the flood, Iran helped us, but, there is complete silence over Iran’s flood.

ZAINAB BATOOL

Karachi