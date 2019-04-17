PM Imran Khan will leave for China on 25 April

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting China from April 25 to 28, confirmed foreign office on Wednesday.

The statement issued by FO stated, “On the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting China from April 25 to 28 to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. The forum will be inaugurated by President Xi Jinping on April 26.”

The statement further added that leaders of 40 countries and delegations from over 100 countries, corporate sector and international organisations would participate in the Belt and Road Forum.

The statement mentioned that Belt and Road Forum provides a platform to countries participating in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for exchanging views and experiences on regional connectivity; policy synergy; socio-economic development and trade and commerce.

FO said that during the visit, the premier will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation.

“PM Imran will deliver a keynote speech in the opening ceremony of the forum and participate in the Leaders’ Round Table. He would also hold meetings with several heads of state/government and corporate and business leaders,” it added.

In addition to participating in the Belt and Road Forum, PM Imran will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Pakistan and China will also sign several MoUs and Agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, as per the statement.

After the forum, PM will address Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference and will also attend Beijing International Horticulture Exhibition-2019.

This will be the second time PM will visit China since taking the charge as a PM.