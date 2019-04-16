President for early implementation of NAP to bring peace

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday visited Imam Bargah Wali Asar to condole with the families of Hazarganji blast victims and said there will be no compromise on maintenance of peace in Balochistan

Speaking on the occasion, the president called for an early and complete implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to safeguard rights of all citizens and make every corner of Pakistan safe, secure and peaceful, adding that the federal government will provide every required assistance in this regard.

The president express grief and solidarity with the families of the people who lost their lives in Hazarganji bombing. He said enemies of Pakistan are trying to spread anarchy but all such attempts will be foiled with unity, patience and up-to-the-mark performance of the law enforcement agencies. He said it is responsibility of government to ensure protection of the life and property of the people. “I have come here to condole with families of Hazarganji blast martyrs,” he said.

While eulogizing the Hazara community for exhibiting unity and solidarity despite going through adversities, President Alvi said nation stands by them in this hour of grief. He offered fateha for the departed souls and prayed for courage to the families to bear the loss. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured. “Loss of life has no alternative,” he remarked.

The president said sacrifices of the martyrs and the patience shown by the bereaved families will always be remembered. He said despite conspiracies against the country to create a divide, the nation has exhibited harmony by rejecting any mutual differences. He stressed that implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) is indispensable for a sustained peace in the country. He said providing safety to its citizens is state’s responsibility.

Later, President Alvi along with Balochistan governor, chief minister and other provincial ministers visited the Frontier Corps hospital to inquire after the security personnel injured in the blast and prayed for their early recovery.

He also appreciated the local people and the4 provincial government for doing their best to foil conspiracies of anti-state elements after the Hazarganji blast.