Mainstreaming FATA: SHO office opens doors in Landi Kotal

Khyber District Deputy Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Hussain, on Tuesday, paid the first-ever visit to Landi Kotal after converting the Khasadar force to police.

The police official was warmly received by the former Khasadar officials and a number of tribal elders. They showered petals on him and presented him with a traditional turban.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that century-old draconian law of Frontier Crime Regulation (FCR) was abolished and a regular law had been extended to the ex-tribal region. Therefore, as per decree, the Khasadar and Levies forces were made part of the police, he added.

“All the transfers of police of tribal regions will be made inside the districts because the officials are more familiar with the behaviour and attitude of the locals,” DPO Hussain maintained.

He, however, assured, that the jirga system would remain to facilitate the residents.

The official stressed upon the newly-appointed police officers to work for the betterment of the tribals.

He warned that in case of any complaint, departmental action would be taken against the officers.

DPO Hussain also inaugurated the office of the Station House Officer (SHO) in Landi Kotal.