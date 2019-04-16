NBP blast suspect appears before ATC

The Civil Lines Police of Larkana has declared the arrest of Khadim Hussain Arijo here on Tuesday who was allegedly missing from Hyderabad since last two years. He was produced before the Anti-Terrorist Court here which ordered to send him to prison.

According to police, Arijo is involved in cracker blast case which occurred in 2012 outside the main gate of National Bank of Pakistan, Main Branch, Larkana, since then he was absconding and was arrested from a place near Municipal Stadium on a tip off, police claimed. FIR No 56/2012 under 4/3 of Explosive Act was lodged. It must be remembered that on 17th April, 2012 Khadim Hussain was forcibly whisked away on 17th April, 2017 and his relatives and friends constantly held massive protests at Larkana, Karachi and at other places demanding his recovery. His arrest was however declared by Civil Lines Police Station on Tuesday and he was produced before the ATC which ordered police to send him to jail. At the time of his arrest Arijo was working with Food Department, sources said.