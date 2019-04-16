CM suspends public servants over complaints, negligence

During Gujranwala visit of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, five officers have been suspended on public complaints about bribery and negligence from duty. CEO (Education) Gujranwala Farooq has been suspended on the public the complaint of showing negligence from duty along with Tehsildar (Gujranwala Sadr) Khawaja Nadeem and Sub-Registrar (Rural) Ansar Sagheer Khan on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab and inquiry have been initiated against the suspended officers. During his visit to Central Jail, Incharge Assistant Superintendent Jail and Warden Faisal have also been suspended on the complaint of bribery. The Chief Minister has made it clear that no one will be allowed to hinder the agenda of public service adding that the officers, who will not serve the people, cannot have any right to stay on their posts. Only public interest is dear to me, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister visited the under-construction Ghakhar Sports Arena at Ghakhar Mandi on Tuesday and inspected its various sections. He said that this sports facility will be completed with a cost of around Rs.37 crore where cricket, hockey and football grounds are being constructed and the facilities of gymnasium, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts and other sports will also be available. He directed to timely complete the under-construction work along with ensuring its quality.

Later, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the shelter-home at the general bus stand Gujranwala and inspected the facilities provided in it. He termed it an example of benevolence and kindness and said that shelter-homes are being constructed in every district of the province to provide shelter to the homeless people and medical facilities are also being provided to them along with food. The Chief Minister also inaugurated traveler eye center at the general bus stand. Talking to the media afterward, Usman Buzdar said that feasibility report about the setting up of a university in Gujranwala will be reviewed. The people will be made empowered in the real sense in the new local bodies system, he added. Posting and transfer of bureaucracy is the authority of the government and those who will not perform will be changed. The Chief Minister also visited model children home of social welfare department and held a meeting with the enrolled children. Usman Buzdar visited Central Jail Gujranwala and inquired the prisoners about their problems. He expressed strong indignation on the complaint of bribery by the visitors and Warden Faisal and Incharge Assistant Superintendent Jail was suspended on his direction. He also went to the control room and met with the prisoners who were talking to their families through PTCL phone. He visited the women ward and talked to the women prisoners engaged in getting training through TEVTA. He directed to enroll their kids in model children home with the consent of women prisoners. He distributed certificates among women prisoners completing beautician and sewing courses and directed to install room coolers in their barracks. He inaugurated the literacy center for them and also inspected the cleanliness arrangement of washrooms in the jail.

The Chief Minister also distributed financial aid cheques worth one million rupees each among the heirs of five children and a woman who died in the incident of KT Model School Gujranwala. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and announced that educational activities will not be allowed in dilapidated buildings of educational institutions so as to stop happing of such incidents in the future. The lives of the children are very dear to us. Survey of dilapidated school buildings is underway and the elements showing negligence will not escape from punishment, the Chief Minister concluded.

Later on, representatives of Gujranwala District Bar Association, Chamber of Commerce and Industry and office-bearers and workers of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Circuit House Gujranwala on Tuesday. They informed the Chief Minister about the problems of industrialists and traders. The Chief Minister said that problems faced by the industrialists and trading community will be solved. He asked the industrialists to set up a new industry in the country and said that the government will provide facilities to them because the industry promotes new opportunities for employment. He said that ten-kilometer long road will be constructed to connect Gujranwala with the motorway. The government gives special attention to industrial growth and I will also visit the chamber of commerce and industry. Later, PTI leaders, ticket holders and office-bearers called on the Chief Minister. MPA Shaheen Raza, Muhammad Ahmed Chatha, Muhammad Arkam Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Ch. Muhammad Sidique Mehr, Ali Ashraf, Rana Nazir Ahmad, Bilal Ijaz, Muhammad Bashir Akram, Muhammad Nasir Cheema and others were included in the delegation.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar received the application of a citizen by stopping his car in Gujranwala and issued directions to the concerned authorities for the redressal of the complaint of the citizen. It is worth mentioning that security personnel stopped a person who tried to give application to the Chief Minister, during his visit to Gujranwala, for not arresting the murderers of his son. However, the Chief Minister received the application from the citizen and directed the concerned authorities to provide justice to the citizen. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in different incidents occurred due to rains and storm in different districts of Punjab and other parts of the country. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed that the persons injured in different districts of the Punjab province.