Bailable arrest warrants given out over contempt of court for PIA CEO and other officers

Bailable warrants for arrest of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and three other officers were issued by civil court in Lahore for “contempt of court”.

The warrants were issued by Civil Judge Muhammad Akram Azad because the PIA officers failed to submit a compliance report regarding the court’s verdict from January.

The dismissal of Captain Shahzad Aziz was challenged by him in the civil court. He claimed that he was removed from his service illegally and with “mala fide intentions” by the respondents in January.

The court issued notice to restore Aziz back to his position and provide the court with a compliance report. PIA was unable to submit a report and this led to the initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the PIA leadership.

Bailable arrest warrants were issued against the PIA chief executive, Direction Flight operations Captain Uzair Khan, Chief Pilot Captain Ali Zamman and Chief Human Resources Officer Air vice Subhan Nazir Syed after they failed to appear before the judge for the contempt of court hearing.

Court ordered to arrest them and present them at the next hearing on April 24.

PIA Spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar told Dawn that “the PIACL respects the honourable courts and will act in accordance with law.”