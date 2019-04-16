2–year-old girl raped in Islamabad

Islamabad police on Monday night captured a suspect for supposedly assaulting a 2-year-old girl in Bhara Kahu region.

As per the first information report (FIR) of the incident, the minor girl had gone to her grandparents home during the first part of the day. When the young girl’s mom turned out searching for her some time later, she couldn’t find her at the grandparents’ home.

The minor Girl later turned up crying from another house in the area.

The grandma of the minor girl found a suspect who was purportedly living in the house on rent.

At the point when the lady entered, the man turned out from the washroom and, before he was asked anything, began saying that he “didn’t do anything”, the girl’s mom said.

As indicated by the mother, she had blood on the garments. She said she took her girl to an emergency clinic where the specialist guided them to visit the police first.

She stated, the kid was taken to the Polyclinic Hospital where a specialist after an examination said she had been assaulted.

Police have enrolled a case and have captured the suspect. Notwithstanding, they are anticipating the medico-legitimate report for further lawful activity.