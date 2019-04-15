Shehla Raza to promote artisans’ empowerment at crafts exhibition

Sindh Minister for Women Empowerment, Shehla Raza, would inaugurate the three-day Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi’s Dolmen Mall on April 26 at 4 pm.

The event is being organised by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and its partners with an aim to bring a variety of traditional art and crafts to Karachi.

SRSO spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed, confirmed the minister’s presence on Monday.

The colourful and captivating products on display will be the work of hundreds of rural women from different rural areas of Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Qambar- Shahdadkot, and Larkana, Badin, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh.

A wide collection of Sindh’s handicrafts, including home textiles (made up of intricate patchwork, cutwork and embroidery), basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery, would be exhibited.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, noted that the exhibition was a trade fair dedicated to improving lives of the disadvantaged artisans by promoting their skill and craft.

He claimed to be working with women because they were the most deprived members of society and needed to be empowered.

The CEO was of the view that rural women had been trained by his organisation in the past, yet they had no source of income.

“We were trying to change that by bringing their products to the urban markets,” he added.

He urged the citizens of Karachi to attend and buy handmade materials to support the rural female artisans.