Develop Bado Jabal, the jewel of Kirthar

Bado Jabal is a hill station in Sindh. It is situated at an elevation of 3,000 feet from the sea level (914 metres) in the Kirthar Mountains, 65 kilometres southwest of Sehwan in Jamshoro district. It is an attractive place for nature lovers. The weather is mostly pleasant and the surroundings are beautiful. A beautiful oasis called Kaai where one can enjoy cool shade of dense trees and natural springs is nearby.

Bado Jabal, also called Badro Jabal, is a peak in the Kirthar range which separates Sindh from Balochistan. Bado Jabal is a large plateau approximately 3,250 feet above the mean sea level. The weather is very pleasant in spring and summer, with moderate temperatures during the day, dropping to a slight chill at night. In winter, however, the temperature can dip to almost zero Celsius. The highlight of an aerial view of Bado is a beautiful valley. The area is surrounded by arid mountains with small pastures at certain points. Bado Jabal is famous for the plants called Paneer.

The road from Sehwan Sharif is not in a very good condition. One can, however, easily drive a car towards the mountain top. Further south, a network of jeep-able tracks connects the hills with the road. During the season, several streams drain the rainwater. On a clear day, one can see the Manchar Lake from Bado Jabal.

Those driving from Karachi, take the N-55 highway towards Sehwan. A few kilometers before Sehwan Sharif, they turn left – just before the canal. They then continue on Bhit Airport Road towards Kaai. About 2 km after going past Kaai, they turn left on the arterial road off Bhit Airport Road and drive towards Bado Jabal.

The mean temperature difference between Sehwan and Bado Jabal is 7-11 degrees Celsius. The temperature is mostly between 20 and 35 degrees Celsis in summer and -2 and +15 degrees Celsis in winter.

Bado Jabal is an amazing place. A multi-national company has hit oil and natural gas in the area and is currently extracted oil. The native villages are quite undeveloped and lack access to electricity, gas and water supply. The oil and gas company is building a school and a hospital.

The hills nearby have large deposits of marble commercially known as golden and coral marble. The Kaai caves are a popular tourist attraction but not very accessible.

Syed Abdullah Shah, the then chief minister, had taken an interest in developing the area and launched several schemes including those for a hospital for chest diseases, a police training centre and a rest house. None of the projects has been completed.

Manchar Lake is visible from Bado Jabal. The annual urs at Sehwan attracts millions of people. Gorakh, Kirthar National Park, Khudabad, Amri Jo Daro, Ranikot, Manchar, Hala and Bhit Shah are some some of the popular tourist destinations within 150 kilometres of Bado Jabal.

Tourism can bring propserity to the area. Unfortunately, the governments have failed to develop many of the naturally beautiful places. It is proposed that the government take interest in developing Gorakh Hill and Bado Jabal. This will require wider roads, public transport, hotels, motels, chair lifts, zoos, and parks.

A commercial area is an utmost need. So are residential areas, an educational institute and a mountain safari. A website providing information about the hill station is essential.

