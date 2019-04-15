EBM and m/SIX Pakistan win SLIM Digi Awards 2018

Pakistan’s largest biscuit manufacturer and food company, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd, (EBM) and GroupM Pakistan’s fastest growing media agency m/SIX, have represented the country on numerous international forums. Their most recent achievement, and yet another feather in EBM’s and m/SIX cap, is the award for the Best Digital Media Campaign of the year at the Sri Lankan Institute of Marketing (SLIM) Digi Awards 2018.

SLIM Digis 2018, one of the most coveted awards organized by the Sri Lankan Institute of Marketing, aims to celebrate the very best in digital marketing, digital innovation and talent as well as recognize the South Asian region’s growing influence on the global digital industry. An independent judging panel, comprising of leading business leaders, marketers, digital practitioners, agency strategists, and other experts in the field of digital marketing, is in charge of evaluating entries. The initiative promotes work that is innovative, contemporary and in line with global standards so as to inspire the digital marketing industry and the next generation of marketing practitioners.

EBM and m/SIX received massive praise for their creative Peek Freans Rio Campaign which was judged on the basis of its digital media strategy, creativity, insights, execution and achievement of KPIs and their outstanding results.

While speaking on the occasion, Ms. Ayesha Janjua-Head of Marketing for EBM – said, ‘EBM is a Pakistani organization through and through and thus takes pride in becoming the reason for Pakistan to be recognized and applauded on international forums like this one. It is a proud moment for our team and the brand to have won such an esteemed international award. We consider this achievement a testament to our focus on the use of a consumer-centric approach amid an ever-evolving digital landscape’.

‘We at m/SIX have established a partnership with our clients in order to produce ground breaking work. This award is proof of that commitment which paved way for an unprecedented partnership between the fastest growing media agency and the largest biscuit manufacturer in Pakistan’, said Ali Haider, Business Director, m/SIX Pakistan.

Director EBM, Shahzain Munir, also added, ‘Such awards strengthen our confidence and help us know that we are on the right track. As always, it is an honor representing Pakistan and promoting the strength of our industry on the international forum.’

‘Innovation is at the forefront of all that we do at GroupM’, added Fouad Hussain, CEO at GroupM Pakistan. ‘We go the extra mile in achieving the very heights of innovation while simultaneously ensuring exceptional client service. The achievement of this award is a reflection of that vision.’