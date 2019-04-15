‘Kumkum Bhagya’ completes five years

Television show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ recently completed five years on Monday. The show features Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in lead roles. The two got nostalgic and walked down the memory lane. Actor Shabir Ahluwalia, who currently plays the role of Abhi in the show, thanked his fans for their love and support. He also shared a throwback picture from the show.He captioned the post as, “Here’s celebrating a show that has stood the test of time and crossed the boundaries of language, a big thank you to each and every one of you from all over the world for all the love you have given ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, for always keeping it at the top, no matter where it aired, and what language. We, as a team, are truly grateful that you let us entertain you for half a decade. We really do hope your love only grows and we keep entertaining you for a long time to come.”