DJ Turhan James rocks Solis Music & Arts Festival

Disc Jockey Turhan James kicked off the Solis Festival 2019 on Saturday with a ‘Game of Thrones’ remix in Lahore.

The Solis Music Art Festival took place at the Oasis Golf and Aqua Resort.

The artistes that participated included Turhan James, Burak Yeter,Mike Williams,Zonderling and FDVM.

James kicked off the event with a ‘GoT’ remix.

The music festival which was previously held in Islamabad in February was a lit event with huge crowds from around the capital.

Solis Music & Arts Festival is all set to explore the new and modern options in the music industry. Burak Yeter made his debut by playing for the first time in Pakistan at the Solis Festival. He shares his talents with other emerging DJs across the globe, whereas FDVM needed to come back in order to retain its position.

As for Mike Williams, he has pioneered the “future bounce” giving sound a genre that merges both big room and future House music together in one unique vibe.

Solis is one of its kind which promotes music sensations from around the world in attendance.

The Pakistan-born and Canada bred DJ and producer James has a lot of firsts, from Deep House to dance-pop to his credit. James has given a name to the genre and just last week, he released a new song called “Feel Alive” with a music video that has stirred up the music industry.

There is no doubt that the Solis Festival has made a place for performing.