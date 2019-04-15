Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi’s media talk in Quetta

QUETTA: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said Pakistan’s enemies intend the country to be placed on the “black list”.

Addressing the media in Hazarganji, the state minister for interior said, “Attempts are being made to spread anarchy in the country. There is no doubt that the Hazara community has been subjected to severe cruelty.”

“I request the Hazara community to not doubt our intentions. The state will respect each and every native of Balochistan,” Afridi added.

The state minister of interior continued, ” Pakistan’s enemies want the country to be placed on the ‘black list’.”

Afridi assured the Hazara community, “We are standing shoulder-by-shoulder with you in every difficulty and trial.”

“The state will take action against those responsible for the Hazarganji attack,” he asserted. “The state will take every possible step for the elimination of terrorism and is also taking measures to protect all our borders,” the minister of state for interior added.

“We will go to any extent to take elements involved in terrorism to their logical conclusion,” Afridi stressed. “We have to think regarding which powers in the country are making us fight among ourselves.”

“Our enemy’s agenda is to create instability in the country,” the state minister for interior said.

Afridi extended condolences to the families of Friday’s blast during his visit to Hazarganji.

At least 20 people were killed and 48 others injured in a blast believed to be targeting the Hazara community in Quetta’s Hazarganji vegetable market on Friday. Eight Hazara, an FC official and two children were among the dead.

Members of the Hazara community continued their sit-in for a fourth day on Monday at Quetta’s Western Bypass.