TikTok takes life of an Indian boy

A 19-year-old kid was purportedly murdered while taping a TikTok video on Burkhamba street in Indian capital Delhi.

As indicated by reports, the perished, named Salman, went for a drive to India Gate with two of his companions Sohail and Amir. While on their way, Salman was driving the vehicle when Sohail pointed the gun at Salman for making a TikTok video.

The gun went off and shot Salman’s left cheek.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma expressed: “Amir and Sohail froze after the occurrence and drove the vehicle to a relative’s place in Daryaganj, where Sohail changed his blood recolored garments.

With the assistance of the relative, they took Salman to the adjacent Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where he was ‘brought dead’.

The DCP Verma further expressed that Sohail Malik has been captured on the charges of homicide. Anyway he guarantees that the shot was discharged coincidentally while taping the video.

In addition, Sohail and Amir have been captured for supposedly erasing the evidence. The person in question, Salman lived with his family in North East Delhi’s Jafarabad region.