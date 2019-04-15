Is Agha Ali’s breakup song ‘Main Hara’ inspired by his relationship with Sarah Khan?

Actors Agha Ali and Sarah Khan were once a graceful on-screen couple. They were seen together on a lot of drama sets, televisionprogrammes and even at events. They also walked the ramp together as a couple and posed for many fashion shoots.As it turned out, the couple got engaged in 2017 but parted ways with the end of drama serial ‘Band Khirkiyaan’. Agha Ali, being an expressive person was recently seen talking about his breakup with Sarah Khan on a TV show. He remembers her with all good words, thanking all his fans and close friends for supporting him through his tough days, “I love my fans. They are very understanding. Fans write very positive things and I love them.”

He confessed of having a hard time letting go of the relationship,by saying, “It has been the toughest for me to be honest and I couldn’t work for months. I was isolated and I couldn’t deal with it but then, life has to go on.”

He even talked about the Internet trolls warning them to “mind your own business” and even appealed to the commenters to be responsible with the words they post online.He explained that there’s a limit to how much trolls can comment on a person’s personal life and people should realise when they are simply crossing those lines.

Ali recently even released the teaser for his upcoming music video a few days ago. There’s one thing that became a reason for some more gossip. The little teaser which is a sad song called, “Main Hara” shows a part where the actors throws away a box full of gifts and letters.

All the gifts and letters are found lying on the ground in the next scene, but the interesting part is, we also see a broken picture frame lying in the same clutter and the girl in the frame looks very similar to Khan. Ali sings “Main Hara” and then bids farewell to his lover.

It feels likeAli’s “Main Hara” will become a favorite breakup song.

